Will talent shortage hold back Singapore’s biotech hub ambition?

SINGAPORE: Singapore has to bridge a growing talent gap to achieve its biotech hub ambition, said SGInnovate executive director for talent Juliana Lim on Monday (Dec 19).

This comes as the shortage of biotech talent in Singapore is set to grow by nearly 30 per cent over the next 10 years, which could hamper the sector’s growth.

The key roles facing the shortage include research and development, production, regulatory affairs and business management, according to a new report released by SGInnovate - a private organisation owned by the Government.

SINGAPORE’S GROWING BIOTECH SCENE

But to write off Singapore’s biotech hub dream as dead in the water “is a bit excessive”, Ms Lim told CNA’s Asia Tonight on Monday.

“Certainly, I think at this stage where the Singapore ecosystem is at, we are in a comfortable position whereby we do have time to grow the talent for the sector for these companies,” she added.

“These need to be the right talent, with the right capabilities and the exposure that, given what we have in mind, will set us in good stead.”

The number of biotech companies in Singapore is estimated to jump from 52 to 84 over the next decade, according to the report.

The talent shortage will largely affect biotech companies in the clinical stage, across junior, manager and C-suite roles.

Singapore has a pool of talent highly sought overseas, including from various universities, said Ms Lim.

“And our job then, as the ecosystem - in terms of government, in terms of the companies - would be to come up with interesting ways in which we can continue to hold our talent within Singapore, attract new talent into Singapore, and grow the talent pipeline for the emerging startups that are coming into the ecosystem,” she added.

“At the end of the day, I think everybody needs to play a part, be it good government policies to startups and companies willing to basically put a stake into the game to … train and develop people. It's not just about importing talent from outside of Singapore.”