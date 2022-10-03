New wildlife park Bird Paradise to open in second quarter of 2023

SINGAPORE: Bird Paradise, the new bird park at Mandai Wildlife Reserve, is set to open in the second quarter of 2023.

Spanning 17ha, it will be the first of two new wildlife parks located at Mandai Wildlife Reserve to open to the public, said Mandai Wildlife Group in a media release on Monday (Oct 3).

Bird Paradise will be home to 3,500 birds from more than 400 species, with eight walk-through aviaries representing different biomes around the world including African rainforests, South American wetlands, Southeast Asian paddy fields and Australian dry eucalypt forests.

These aviaries have been named Heart of Africa, Wings of Asia, Crimson Wetlands, Amazonian Jewels, Songs of the Forest, Mysterious Papua, Australian Outback and Lory Loft.

The new bird park will also feature an avian conservation section called the Winged Sanctuary. It will house critically endangered species such as the Philippine eagle, the Vietnam pheasant and the Negros bleeding-heart.