Is Singapore really a Blue Zone? Experts weigh in on how healthy Singaporeans are

SINGAPORE: Okinawa, Sardinia and Singapore. What do these places have in common? Besides all being islands, Okinawa is in Japan, Sardinia in Italy and Singapore in Southeast Asia.

In a recent Netflix series titled Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones, they were among six places named healthy “Blue Zones”. Popularised by New York Times bestselling author Dan Buettner, a Blue Zone is a region with a high concentration of centenarians or 100-year-olds.

These are places where people live longer and enjoy better health well into old age. In his book The Blue Zones, Buettner named five original Blue Zones – besides Okinawa and Sardinia, there is Ikaria in Greece, Loma Linda in California and the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica.

Each of these pockets of longevity has developed a way of life where people eat plant-based diets, are active daily, have a sense of purpose and are engaged in close-knit communities.

Singapore was named a sixth Blue Zone 2.0 this year in the four-part documentary on Netflix, yet it does not fit the mould of these five.

At a symposium for successful ageing last Thursday (Oct 12), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung pointed out that Singapore is distinctively different from the other Blue Zones. To record one of the highest lifespans and health spans in the world appears to be an anomaly, he said.

“Good healthy habits are not inherent in our traditional culture and lifestyle. Singapore is nothing like Okinawa or Sardinia,” he said.

“On the contrary, we eat food that is rich in sugar, salt and santan (coconut milk in Malay), very often deep fried; we are not endowed with vast expanse of nature that encourages outdoor activities; the pace of life is fast and stressful.

“Many families keep to themselves and do not even talk to their immediate neighbours.”

The results of recent health surveys also indicate that for many here, our daily habits are not the best for our health.

Last month, a nutrition survey by the Health Promotion Board found that nine in 10 Singapore residents consumed too much salt, and their salt intake has risen in recent years. Another national health survey found that the prevalence of hypertension, or high blood pressure, has nearly doubled among Singaporeans since 2010.

Singapore residents are also eating more, while the proportion of residents who get enough exercise – at least 150 minutes of physical activity a week – has gone down significantly from 85 per cent in 2019 to 75 per cent last year.

The upshot: More people (61 per cent) are exceeding their daily recommended calorie intake after factoring in physical activity.

But there’s one silver lining. Residents here are consuming less sugar, after regulations on labelling sugared drinks and other anti-diabetes measures kicked in.