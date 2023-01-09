Singapore to 'carefully restore' air links with China; PPE requirements stepped up for Changi Airport staff

RESTORING AIR CONNECTIVITY WITH CHINA

With the number of weekly flights at Changi Airport having recovered to nearly 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, there were 25 weekly flights between China and Singapore as of the end of October 2022, said Mr Iswaran.

This increased to 36 weekly flights around mid-December last year.

There are currently 38 weekly flights between the two countries, including two recently approved flights to Beijing. This works out to an average of five to six flights between Singapore and China per day at Changi.

“To put this in context, it is less than 10 per cent of the number of flights pre-COVID between China and Singapore … and about 1.5 per cent of the total flights handled by Changi today,” explained Mr Iswaran.

“We receive between 700 and 1,000 inbound passengers from China daily, which again is about 1 to 1.5 per cent of the total daily arrivals at Changi – and this is also less than 10 per cent of our pre-COVID levels."

More than 60 per cent of these travellers from China are Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders, Mr Iswaran said.

He noted that Singapore and Chinese airlines have applied to operate more flights between the two countries, and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) is evaluating these applications.

Singapore has “paced the resumption of flights” to ensure that Changi Airport has the capacity to support the anticipated flight and passenger flows, he said.

“This has given our aviation stakeholders valuable lead time to build up their capacity, while recruiting and training their workforce,” he added.

“As China reopens its borders, we will continue with this cautious approach to ensure that Changi Airport has the capacity to manage the ramp-up in flights, provide clarity and certainty to airlines, and ensure that passengers have a safe and smooth experience.”

Mr Iswaran said aviation authorities stand ready to respond quickly if there is a material change in the Health Ministry's risk assessment, such as the emergence of a new variant of concern.

"This is the new normal for aviation as we emerge from COVID-19,” he added.