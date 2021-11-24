Some parents have 'a sense of hopelessness': The challenges of reintegrating youth offenders

SINGAPORE: In all his 18 years as a volunteer befriender at the Singapore Boys’ Home (SBH), one moment stands out in Mr Calvin Ong’s mind.

When he found out a resident was in trouble, he texted the boy to ensure he was all right. The boy eventually responded and asked Mr Ong: “Why are you constantly checking up on me?”

He was “genuinely surprised” to learn that Mr Ong was concerned about him. It was then that they bonded.

Mr Ong, 48, said many of these residents have given up on themselves because they feel people have given up on them.

“But they’re still in a period in their life when they can make changes pretty easily. They're still very pliable. They're still very 'mouldable'. So during this period, if more people can reach out to them and also walk with them in this journey, I'm sure they will come out … in a much better place,” he said.

This is what he wishes he had as a teenager experiencing “a very rough time” during the transition to adulthood. He believes that if he had a positive figure in his life to guide him, even if it was just a listening ear, he would have benefited greatly.

Likewise, Mr Ken Chelliah got into youth rehabilitative work because of his “familiarity and ability to relate to such youths”. The 42-year-old senior assistant director of the therapeutic casework unit for SBH used to mix around with “youths of a similar profile” when he was younger.

As he grew older, he saw some of these friends turn their life around with guidance from a social worker or counsellor.

Being able to empathise with the residents they work with is crucial for Mr Ong and Mr Chelliah, but it doesn’t mean the job’s challenges get easier.

“Definitely we need to feel a level of empathy to even start some of the work. But I think it's also about being objective," said Mr Chelliah, who has been in the sector for 17 years.

"Sometimes just getting them to recognise that a lot of the offensive behaviour might be blamed on external factors, but there's also a lot of intrinsic stuff, which (they) need to work on as well."

REASONS FOR OFFENDING

This is easier said than done, as youths in SBH often come from challenging circumstances.

SBH, which is a Youth Home under the Ministry of Social and Family Development, functions as a place of detention and a juvenile rehabilitation centre for boys who are in conflict with the law, as well as a place of safety for those who are beyond parental control or in need of care and protection.

The Youth Court may order a youth to reside in SBH when community-based options are unsuitable or inappropriate based on his risks and needs.

In 2020, there were 76 boys admitted to SBH as a place of detention and a juvenile rehabilitation centre, while seven were sent to the home for a place of safety.