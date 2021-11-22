Singapore Boys’ Home gets new facilities to better support rehabilitation of at-risk youths

SINGAPORE: A football field, an indoor sports hall and science laboratories are among the new facilities at the Singapore Boys’ Home (SBH) that authorities hope will better support residents in their rehabilitative journey.

There is also a library, a residential block with “home-like” features for residents on the day-release scheme, as well as an enhanced parent visitation wing.

These were unveiled on Monday (Nov 22) during the official launch of the Singapore Boys’ Home’s new premises along Bulim Drive in Jurong.

The home is a juvenile residential facility run by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).

Its relocation to Bulim Drive in 2019 has allowed the Government to “shift a gear up in youth rehabilitation”, said Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development Eric Chua at the launch event.

“SBH has been continually adapting its rehabilitation approach to remain relevant and effective. Before the turn of the century, SBH’s focus was to ensure residents were equipped with hands-on skills so that they could find jobs and secure a livelihood after their discharge,” he added.

“Over the past decade, we have established a school within the home, with qualified teachers from the MOE (Ministry of Education). … The school, together with a suite of programmes, including therapy, family programmes, arts, sports, music, befriending and many more, serves the residents very well.”