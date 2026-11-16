Lions won't be intimidated by Brazil, will focus on what's within control: Gavin Lee

SINGAPORE: Singapore will go into Tuesday's (Nov 17) clash against five-time World Cup champions Brazil aiming to win, though Lions head coach Gavin Lee said his side is focused on their performance and factors within their control.

"The players are all excited ... but at the same time they are also not naive, they know how difficult the challenge is," he said.

When asked what would be considered a good result, Lee said that would be a win against five-time World Cup champions Brazil.

The Singapore team always plans to win, said Lee of the upcoming friendly as part of the Mizuho Blue Challenge.

"We're against Brazil and they are a good team, we respect that. But you know, we won't allow that to intimidate us," he said.

Brazil sits high at sixth on the FIFA world rankings, while Singapore is ranked 149th.

Asked about this disparity, the 36-year-old said to CNA in a pre-match press conference: "There's never a game we go there and we don't want to win, right? Then what's the point of playing football?"

The results, however, are not within the team's control. He then pointed to Saturday's heated game between Japan and Brazil, stating that "many things were out of control" in that match.

"The question for us is, how do you respond to that? And for us, we are very clear in the sense we focus on ourselves and focus on what we can control," he said.

Brazilian players were left emotional after a 3-2 loss against Japan, which ended amid controversy over several decisions made by Singaporean referee Jansen Foo.

Asked if he had watched Brazil's performance against Japan, Lee said that he was spending time with family and did not watch it live, but watched a replay of the game.

He said that the decisions from the referees are "not in our control" and that the players and coaches have "enough experience dealing with that".

"Not everything will fall into place. You can have all the best-laid plans to go out there and win the game, but you don't," he said.

"Referees can make mistakes, they're human after all, then the question is, as a team, what do we do? Because we still want to win the game."

The team will take on Brazil at 6pm on Tuesday at the National Stadium, with the match-up between Japan and Paraguay taking place shortly after at 9.10pm.

Tickets for the double header range from S$98 to S$888.