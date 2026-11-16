Lions won't be intimidated by Brazil, will focus on what's within control: Gavin Lee
Singapore will take on football powerhouse Brazil at 6pm on Tuesday at the National Stadium, with the match up between Japan and Paraguay taking place shortly after at 9.10pm.
SINGAPORE: Singapore will go into Tuesday's (Nov 17) clash against five-time World Cup champions Brazil aiming to win, though Lions head coach Gavin Lee said his side is focused on their performance and factors within their control.
"The players are all excited ... but at the same time they are also not naive, they know how difficult the challenge is," he said.
When asked what would be considered a good result, Lee said that would be a win against five-time World Cup champions Brazil.
The Singapore team always plans to win, said Lee of the upcoming friendly as part of the Mizuho Blue Challenge.
"We're against Brazil and they are a good team, we respect that. But you know, we won't allow that to intimidate us," he said.
Brazil sits high at sixth on the FIFA world rankings, while Singapore is ranked 149th.
Asked about this disparity, the 36-year-old said to CNA in a pre-match press conference: "There's never a game we go there and we don't want to win, right? Then what's the point of playing football?"
The results, however, are not within the team's control. He then pointed to Saturday's heated game between Japan and Brazil, stating that "many things were out of control" in that match.
"The question for us is, how do you respond to that? And for us, we are very clear in the sense we focus on ourselves and focus on what we can control," he said.
Brazilian players were left emotional after a 3-2 loss against Japan, which ended amid controversy over several decisions made by Singaporean referee Jansen Foo.
Asked if he had watched Brazil's performance against Japan, Lee said that he was spending time with family and did not watch it live, but watched a replay of the game.
He said that the decisions from the referees are "not in our control" and that the players and coaches have "enough experience dealing with that".
"Not everything will fall into place. You can have all the best-laid plans to go out there and win the game, but you don't," he said.
"Referees can make mistakes, they're human after all, then the question is, as a team, what do we do? Because we still want to win the game."
The team will take on Brazil at 6pm on Tuesday at the National Stadium, with the match-up between Japan and Paraguay taking place shortly after at 9.10pm.
Tickets for the double header range from S$98 to S$888.
TAKING LESSONS FROM PARAGUAY LOSS
Lee also reflected on Singapore's 4-1 loss against Paraguay on Friday. Singapore had come from behind to equalise 1-1 in the first half, before the difference in quality began to show as the game wore on.
"I think in the game … there was a period where I thought we had them and we should have punished them, but we didn't," he said. "But that shows that we can compete, but the difference is that we cannot compete for 90 minutes."
He added that the question to the group is how to bring the players to a position where they can compete for 90 minutes against world-class opposition.
Asked what solutions there are to bring players to that level, Lee gave the analogy of lifting weights.
"If I go to the gym, my bicep will only grow if I carry a weight (that is) heavier and for a consistent period of time, right? If I carry a 10 kg (weight) today, but next week I carry a six kg (weight), you don't gain anything. And so for us, it's the same," he said.
Thus, the solution is to be exposed to opponents that play the game at a faster and more rigorous tempo in order to improve.
"How can we give them at least that sort of exposure? That's why one thing that was important for us is to find stronger teams to play against," he said.
"It's not nice. It's not comfortable. We all want to win, we all want to celebrate. But if we want to be a serious team, then we know it's more beneficial to be overloaded, to be stressed."
Singapore forward Ilhan Fandi, who was also at the press conference, said that he felt that he "didn't finish his chances" against Paraguay, and took responsibility for it.
"I feel I had the ability and the quality to finish these chances. And I wouldn't say (it was) a bad game for myself because I think I was quite involved in many of the plays," he said. "But it's just one of those chances I didn't take, and I know myself that I usually finish these chances."
He added that he is "not too bothered" since every day is a new opportunity for improvement, and that he is "going to hopefully take my chance tomorrow against Brazil if I get it".
'THE FANS DON'T CARE THAT IT'S ONLY A FRIENDLY': VINICIUS JR
While the Brazilian team may be playing against much lower-ranked opposition, they will not be treating the game as a friendly match.
In the pre-match conference at ONE°15 Marina at Sentosa Cove, Real Madrid forward and two-time Champions League winner Vinicius Junior said that he used to see friendly matches as a chance to enjoy himself and bond with his fellow national teammates.
"I came to the national team to enjoy the moment, to be with my friends, and I ended up getting distracted a lot. I thought, 'It's just a friendly today. I’ll go out, play quickly and that’s it'," he said.
But since what he felt was his nation's early exit in the recent World Cup, his mindset has changed.
"It's completely different with the national team … For the national team, friendly matches count like World Cup matches. I have to be prepared for every friendly," said the 26-year-old, who also has three La Liga titles to his name.
He added that he cannot afford to make mistakes when part of the national team.
"If I make a mistake tomorrow against Singapore, the fans will spend three months talking about that mistake," he said.
"I've learned that I have to make far fewer mistakes here, execute my moves better and understand that I'm representing a lot of people, and that the younger players in the team are watching me too."
He added that the bitter defeat against Japan on Saturday, along with disagreements with some decisions the Singaporean referee Foo made, was frustrating for the team, but that they since have moved forward from it.
"The responsibility is always ours, the players’, because we could have done more. We’re ready for our next challenge, which is Singapore tomorrow," he said.
Brazilian head coach Carlo Ancelotti said that while Singapore is "a little bit behind" their latest rivals Japan, they have to respect their opponents.
"We have to prepare well, play well and give a good image in the game," he said.
He added that the Brazil team is undergoing a transition, and will hope to "test" new players such as Andre Luiz from Major League Soccer side Sporting Kansas City, Jonathan Jesus from Cruzeiro in the Brazilian league, and Jair Cunha from Premier League side Nottingham Forest.
He added that since he received a red card in the match against Japan, he will be relaying instructions to his coaching team from the spectator stands.
Singapore coach Lee said that he would have loved to share the pitch with Ancelotti, acknowledging the five-time Champions League-winning manager as a legend of the game.
"But again, this is not in my control. Is it a shame? Yeah, but listen, I'm not losing sleep over that," he said. "I've got a job to do, which is to prepare the boys to go out and perform."