Organisers apologise after hundreds miss start of Singapore-Brazil match amid long ticket replacement queues
The event's co-organisers The Kallang Group and Dentsu Sports International pledged to review its processes "to do better next time".
SINGAPORE: When the first whistle blew to mark the start of Singapore’s exhibition match against Brazil at the National Stadium on Tuesday evening (Nov 7), a significant number of football fans had yet to reach their seats.
Hundreds were instead stuck in snaking lines around the stadium grounds queuing for replacement tickets after a seat reallocation voided their original passes.
As the game got underway, football fans could only hear the cheers and jeers emanating from within the stadium as hosts Singapore were trounced in the first 21 minutes by a hat-trick from Brazil’s Vinicius Junior.
In response to CNA's queries, a spokesperson of the Mizuho Blue Challenge event's co-organisers The Kallang Group and Dentsu Sports International said fans had to be reallocated seats due to "adjustments to the production set-up".
"Those affected were informed of the change on Sunday, Nov 15, and were advised to collect their replacement tickets from 4pm on Tuesday, Nov 17," said the spokesperson, adding that the newly assigned seats were in an equivalent or higher-priced category.
"As many arrived to exchange their tickets close to the 6pm match kick-off, queues formed at the ticketing counters. Additional staff and resources were immediately deployed to help speed up the exchange process.
Ticket holders may reach out for further assistance by contacting the organisers, the spokesperson added.
"We apologise to those affected and sincerely thank everyone for their patience and understanding. We will review our processes to do better next time."
Fans who were seated on the top floors of the north and south zones, as well as the second floor of the east zone, were affected according to a seating plan on Ticketmaster's website.
Ticket prices for the double header, where the Lions faced Brazil before Japan went up against Paraguay, started from S$98 (US$76) and went up to S$888 for VIP seats.
Affected fans were told in an email that they would be moved to an equivalent or higher-priced seating category and had to collect replacement tickets at four designated points before entering the venue.
The replacement tickets could be collected between 4pm and 10pm on Tuesday, but the earlier collection times did little to ease the queues forming before the first game began.
HAD TO WATCH GAME ON THEIR PHONES
For 19-year-old Irfan Ahmad, his dream to catch Brazil forward Vinicius Junior score was shattered when he and his family of 10 had to wait up to 40 minutes in the queue after being notified before the match that their seats were upgraded.
“I came all the way here and paid so much for our tickets to watch Vinicius Junior, only to miss his hat-trick live. We had to watch on mewatch on our phones,” said the student, referring to Mediacorp's digital streaming platform.
He said that the queue was at least 200 to 300 people long, and while the organisers may have had good intentions to upgrade their seats, it ended up backfiring, much to his and his family’s frustration.
Each ticket had cost them S$104, which meant his family paid more than S$1,000 to watch the game.
“I hope they do better next time,” said the Arsenal fan, before he quickly left with his family to catch the Japan-Paraguay match.
He did not want to miss any more goals, he told CNA.
The same frustration was felt by 17-year-old Armando Jivvi, who arrived at 5.40pm but could not enter the stadium until 6.20pm, 20 minutes after the kickoff.
The international school student was also looking forward to seeing Vinicius live.
Instead of seeing the Real Madrid forward score his first two goals, he told CNA he had to contend with finding a replay online.
“It was a good experience still, but it could have been better,” he said of the football match.
The Mizuho Blue Challenge began on Nov 13 when Singapore lost 4-1 to Paraguay. Japan also fought Brazil on Nov 14, with the Samurai Blue beating five-time World Cup champions 3-2.