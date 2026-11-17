SINGAPORE: When the first whistle blew to mark the start of Singapore’s exhibition match against Brazil at the National Stadium on Tuesday evening (Nov 7), a significant number of football fans had yet to reach their seats.

Hundreds were instead stuck in snaking lines around the stadium grounds queuing for replacement tickets after a seat reallocation voided their original passes.

As the game got underway, football fans could only hear the cheers and jeers emanating from within the stadium as hosts Singapore were trounced in the first 21 minutes by a hat-trick from Brazil’s Vinicius Junior.

In response to CNA's queries, a spokesperson of the Mizuho Blue Challenge event's co-organisers The Kallang Group and Dentsu Sports International said fans had to be reallocated seats due to "adjustments to the production set-up".

"Those affected were informed of the change on Sunday, Nov 15, and were advised to collect their replacement tickets from 4pm on Tuesday, Nov 17," said the spokesperson, adding that the newly assigned seats were in an equivalent or higher-priced category.

"As many arrived to exchange their tickets close to the 6pm match kick-off, queues formed at the ticketing counters. Additional staff and resources were immediately deployed to help speed up the exchange process.

Ticket holders may reach out for further assistance by contacting the organisers, the spokesperson added.