Singapore and Brunei sign MOUs, working together to strengthen resilience in an uncertain climate: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Brunei signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) and are working together to strengthen their resilience in an uncertain climate, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Thursday (Aug 25).

Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah met with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during a state visit to Singapore, which concluded on Thursday.

His visit was an "excellent occasion for both countries to also build on our traditional pillars of cooperation, including defence and finance", said MFA.

During the sultan's trip, both countries discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation in the areas of food and medical supply resilience, energy, and the green economy.

Singapore and Brunei agencies signed MOUs to deepen cooperation in the areas of energy, the green economy, and food and medical supply resilience, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

"The signing of the two MOUs to strengthen bilateral cooperation in energy, the green economy, and food and medical supply resilience signals our mutual interest in steering our countries towards a more sustainable and resilient future," said Singapore's Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong.

"Singapore will continue to partner Brunei, with whom we share a special friendship, to explore areas of cooperation that will better prepare us for the future."