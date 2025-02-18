Logo
Singapore live

Live: Singapore Budget 2025 to be delivered by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong
live Singapore

Live: Singapore Budget 2025 to be delivered by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong

Watch it live on CNA from 3.30pm and follow our blog for the latest key announcements.

18 Feb 2025 02:11PM
SINGAPORE: Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will present Singapore's 2025 Budget on Tuesday (Feb 18).

This will be his first Budget as prime minister, having led the previous three instalments as the key controller of the country's finances.

"It will be a Budget for all Singaporeans. It will also be a Budget that involves all of you, and advances our #ForwardSG plans for a stronger and more united society. Let’s move onward together for a better tomorrow!" Mr Wong said in a Facebook post on Monday.

Watch the Budget speech live on CNA from 3.30pm and follow our blog for the latest developments.

Source: CNA/ac

