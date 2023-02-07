Singapore will take all scrutiny of carbon markets and projects seriously: Grace Fu

SINGAPORE: Singapore will take all scrutiny of carbon markets and projects seriously, as it finalises a list of international carbon credits that can be used by companies here to reduce their carbon tax bills.

Responding to a parliamentary question on Tuesday (Feb 7), Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said the Government is aware of a recent report by The Guardian which said that most forest carbon offsets approved by one of the world’s leading certifier Verra are likely “phantom credits” that had “no benefit to the climate”.

The report, published on Jan 18 following a nine-month investigation, said only a handful of Verra’s rainforest projects showed evidence of deforestation reductions.

Scenarios of forest loss were allegedly overstated by an average of about 400 per cent, leaving the actual effectiveness of these projects and the value of carbon credits bought by companies to offset their emissions in doubt, said the report.

Verra is one of the two carbon offset standard programmes that the National Environment Agency (NEA) had signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with last July as part of developing a local framework for acceptable carbon credits.

“The Singapore Government is aware of The Guardian’s report on rainforest credits issued by Verra, and the response and clarification issued by Verra,” Ms Fu said.

“We take all scrutiny of carbon markets and projects seriously, and are committed to ensuring that carbon credits uphold high environmental integrity standards.”