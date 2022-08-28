Singapore's William Goh among 20 new cardinals inducted by the Pope in Rome

SINGAPORE: Cardinal William Goh, the leader of Singapore's Catholic Church, was appointed as a cardinal on Saturday (Aug 27).

At a ceremony known as a consistory in St Peter's Basilica in Rome, head of the Catholic Church Pope Francis inducted 20 cardinals from around the world, including Archbishop Goh.

The ceremony marked the eight time Pope Francis has put his stamp on the Church's future with a new intake of cardinals who will serve as his top advisers and administrators at the Vatican and around the globe.

Those under 80 - 16 among the 20 newcomers - can enter a conclave to elect a new Pope from among themselves after Pope Francis dies or resigns.

Cardinal Goh, 64, who is the fourth leader of the Catholic Church in Singapore, is one of the 16 who meets the cut-off age.

He was also assigned a titular church in the diocese of Rome - the Church of Santa Maria Regina Pacis in Ostia Lido.

In a statement issued by the Catholic Church in Singapore, it said: "The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore is jubilant and rejoices! From our very own, has risen one who is now appointed to the Sacred College of Cardinals."