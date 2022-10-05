Record high of more than S$3.5 billion CPF top-ups made in first three quarters of 2022

SINGAPORE: More than S$3.5 billion in Central Provident Fund (CPF) top-ups were voluntarily made by about 200,000 people to their own or their family members' retirement savings in the first three quarters of 2022.

This is a record high, said the CPF Board in a media release on Wednesday (Oct 5), noting that the amount is S$84 million more than in the same period last year.

It also surpasses the S$3 billion in CPF top-ups to retirement savings, made by 140,000 people, in the whole of 2020.

One in four people who made top-ups for themselves or their family members in 2022 has been doing so for at least three consecutive years, said CPF.

"Cash top-ups and CPF transfers to the Special Account or Retirement Account remain popular amongst Singaporeans who wish to enjoy higher returns of up to 6 per cent per annum with zero risk," said the agency.

"With higher balances in their CPF, members can enjoy higher CPF LIFE monthly retirement payouts, no matter how long they live."