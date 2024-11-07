More Skytrain cars, Terminal 3 upgrade part of Changi Airport’s S$3 billion enhancement plan

SINGAPORE: The addition of Skytrain cars and the upgrading of Terminal 3 are among Changi Airport’s initiatives to update its infrastructure to meet the rising demand for air travel.

The airport is also set to expand its arrival immigration halls and check-in facilities, and introduce a new rooftop inter-terminal baggage conveyance system.

A total of S$3 billion (US$2.26 billion) will be invested over the next six years in these projects, with funding coming from an increase in airport fees, the airport and Singapore’s aviation authority said at a media briefing on Thursday (Nov 7).

These investments are essential for Changi to stay “strategically ahead of the game”, said Mr Koh Ming Sue, executive vice-president of engineering and development at Changi Airport Group (CAG).

The airport’s traffic has recovered to near pre-pandemic levels, with more than 65 million passengers being handled between October 2023 to September 2024. This is already higher than the 58.9 million passenger movements in 2023, and close to the 68.3 million seen in 2019.

Without upgrading Changi Airport’s infrastructure, local airlines will not be able to grow in the coming years, said CAG CEO Yam Kum Weng. If demand exceeds airlines' capabilities, airfares are likely to increase, he added.

“So that's the reason why we wanted to invest in this infrastructure to create a capacity for airlines to grow so that you got more flights and more frequencies and to also more destinations,” Mr Yam said.

MORE SKYTRAIN CARS