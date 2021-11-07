More than just scanning passports: On duty at Changi Airport with an ICA officer

SINGAPORE: Sat behind her counter at Changi Airport Terminal 3, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) Checkpoint Inspector 1 (CI1) Gina Tan is not just on the lookout for security threats.

She also now helps to guard against an invisible enemy, a virus with no respect for borders.

And as Singapore adapts to the constantly changing nature of the global pandemic, ICA officers like CI1 Tan have had to deal with changes aplenty.

“Then, the clearance was more straightforward. You just have to assess the traveller and establish their intent of coming into Singapore, and whether they are genuine travellers (who are) really coming to Singapore on travel or work,” said CI1 Tan, who has worked in the role for six years.

“Now due to COVID … more document checks are required now as compared to the past.”

But one thing has not changed. She still needs to deal with annoyed passengers from time to time.

She recalls encountering a foreign air crew member who was unhappy when asked for documents at customs.

While the man eventually produced the document, he was not pleased with the delay, said CI1 Tan.

“He was out there making noise. But I told him that, if you produce this document earlier to the officer at a counter, you wouldn't be delayed. So he was scolding and saying this was a waste of time, why do you need to check?” she recalled.