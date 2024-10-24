Singapore fully rolls out passport-less immigration clearance at Changi Airport

"REALLY COOL" SYSTEM

Under the initiative, arriving and departing Singapore residents – which include Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders – can clear immigration solely by using their facial and iris biometrics.

However, it does not include children under six years old, as the physical features and biometrics of this group are still developing and may not provide a reliable means of authentication.

All foreign visitors can also utilise that clearance method when they depart the country, as their biometric details would have been captured when they arrived.

“All foreign visitors will still need to present their passport for immigration clearance upon arrival in Singapore,” the ICA reminded travellers.

The agency emphasised that travellers should still bring their passports with them, as the documents may be required for immigration clearance at their destination countries.

Mr Eric Taufan, a mergers and acquisitions consultant, had first used the system when the trial started back in August.

“It’s really cool actually. I wish other countries, especially in the region, will start adopting the system,” said the 38-year-old who travels abroad frequently for work.

He added that he has never faced any hiccups using the system, especially in the last four weeks when his travel schedule has been more intense.

British national Andy Bingham, 61, who resides in Singapore, used the system for the first time on Thursday and found it quick and efficient.

“I don't want to say bad things about other people's passport systems, but I've been to some where you put your passport in and the machine doesn't even recognise the passport,” said the director of an energy business.

The system is next set to be implemented at Marina Bay Cruise Centre in December.