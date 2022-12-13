Singapore to begin importing chicken eggs from Brunei, further diversifying its food sources

SINGAPORE: Singapore will begin importing chicken eggs from Brunei, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Tuesday (Dec 13).

This follows Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu's visit to an egg farm in Brunei, where she announced that SFA has accredited the country as a new source of egg exports.

This brings the number of countries and regions accredited to export "hen shell eggs" to Singapore to 17, up from 12 in 2019, said the agency.

"The accreditation of Brunei as a new country source for eggs is another step towards augmenting food cooperation between both countries, as Brunei looks to produce eggs for export while Singapore diversifies its egg import sources further," said SFA.

Ms Fu visited Golden Chick Livestock Farm in Brunei on Tuesday, at the start of her three-day official visit to the country. It is the first Bruneian farm to export eggs to Singapore.

She is also in Brunei to discuss and strengthen agri-food, environmental, water resource management and climate change cooperation between the two countries.

"We hope that this accreditation will see new markets for the agri-tech industry in Brunei," said Ms Fu, noting the increased business for the country's farms.