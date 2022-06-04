Singapore's chicken supply stable; more chilled chicken brought in from other sources: Desmond Tan

SINGAPORE: Singapore's chicken supply remains stable, with more chilled and frozen chicken products from alternative sources expected in the coming weeks, said Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Desmond Tan on Saturday (Jun 4).

Giving an update on the situation days after Malaysia imposed its ban on chicken exports, Mr Tan said authorities have been working closely with the industry to import chilled chicken from other sources beyond Malaysia.

"For instance, this is a newly arrived batch of chilled chicken from Australia," he said in a Facebook video set against a backdrop of chillers and shelves stocked with chicken products in a supermarket.

"One of our food distributors has also secured a deal to increase his imports of chilled chickens from Thailand by up to 10 times," Mr Tan noted.

"Singaporeans can expect more supplies of both chilled chicken from Australia and Thailand, as well as frozen chicken from sources like Brazil and the US in the coming weeks."