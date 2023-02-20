Singapore's FM Vivian Balakrishnan meets Chinese leaders, both countries reaffirm strong ties

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan met Chinese leaders on Monday (Feb 20) during his visit to China and reaffirmed the strong ties between both countries.

Dr Balakrishnan is in Beijing from Feb 19 to Feb 21 at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang.

He met with Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee Yin Li on Monday.

"They reaffirmed the longstanding relations between Singapore and China, which had remained strong even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic," said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

"They discussed how Singapore and Beijing can deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including on the economy, research and innovation, urban planning, as well as people-to-people and cultural exchanges."