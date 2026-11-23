SINGAPORE: An upgrade to the China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (CSFTA) and deeper financial connectivity are among the key outcomes of this year's bilateral meetings that could bring significant benefits to Singaporeans, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Monday (Nov 23).

The planned upgrade to the free trade agreement, known as CSFTA 4.0, would facilitate trade between both countries, particularly in digital trade and cross-border data flows, he said.

Mr Gan spoke to the media following his bilateral meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang and the 22nd Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC), the apex bilateral platform convened annually to review cooperation between Singapore and China. Both leaders co-chaired the meeting.

At the JCBC, both countries announced 29 agreements spanning digital trade, innovation, sports and healthcare. Singapore also approved new imports of poultry, pork and eggs from China's Hainan province.