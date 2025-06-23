Trust and understanding in Singapore-China relationship 'cannot be taken for granted': PM Wong

SINGAPORE: The relationship between Singapore and China has continued to deepen and grow because it is a partnership built on a “deep level of mutual respect, trust and understanding”, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at his meeting with Chinese premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People on Monday afternoon (Jun 23).

“This deep level of trust and understanding cannot be taken for granted. It has to be cultivated, nurtured year after year, generation after generation,” said Mr Wong, adding that his team is “fully committed” to strengthening their interactions and exchanges with their counterparts in China.

This is Mr Wong’s first visit to China as Singapore’s prime minister, commemorating the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Singapore and China.

The current international landscape is marked by intertwined turbulence and changes, with increasing uncertainty and instability, said the Chinese premier during the meeting, adding that it is especially vital for China and Singapore to strengthen cooperation and exchanges.

“The Chinese side is willing to work together with the Singaporean side, in light of the new changes in the situation, with a view to safeguarding our shared interests, upholding the fine tradition of mutual respect, mutual trust, equality, and win-win cooperation, and advancing bilateral relations and collaboration to bear even more fruitful outcomes,” said Mr Li.

On Monday, Mr Wong was welcomed at the Great Hall of the People, and will attend a dinner banquet hosted by Mr Li. The two last met in October 2024 on the sidelines of multilateral meetings.

On this trip, Mr Wong will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chairman of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leji.