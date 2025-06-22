Lawrence Wong to make first visit to China as prime minister, meet with Li Qiang and Xi Jinping in Beijing

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will visit China from Jun 22 to Jun 26 and meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang and President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

This will be Mr Wong’s first visit to China as Singapore’s prime minister, and both sides will commemorate the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Singapore and China.

“It is also an opportunity for leaders on both sides to exchange views on bilateral issues as well as regional and international developments,” said the Prime Minister’s Office in a statement on Sunday (Jun 22).

Mr Wong last met Mr Li and Mr Xi respectively in October and November 2024 on the sidelines of multilateral meetings.

He last visited China in December 2023 as deputy prime minister for the 19th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation.

This time, he will meet Mr Xi, and be hosted to a welcome ceremony and a dinner banquet by Mr Li. He will also meet Mr Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People’s Congress

In Beijing, Mr Wong will also engage Singaporeans in the Chinese capital at a reception.

In Tianjin, the Prime Minister will attend the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Annual Meeting of New Champions, often referred to as Summer Davos, and take part in a dialogue session with WEF president Borge Brende.

Mr Wong will also attend an official dinner hosted by Mr Li for foreign leaders attending Summer Davos.

On this trip, he will be accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu and Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow.

Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and for Home Affairs Sim Ann, Senior Parliamentary Secretary Syed Harun Alhabsyi and other government officials will also be part of the contingent.

Mr Wong will conclude his trip on Jun 26 and be on leave on Jun 27. In his absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will be Acting Prime Minister from Jun 22 to Jun 25, while Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam will take on the role from Jun 26 to Jun 27.