14 MOUs, agreements signed at annual Singapore-China bilateral meeting

SINGAPORE: Singapore and China signed 14 agreements at an annual top-level bilateral meeting on Wednesday (Dec 29).

The 17th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) meeting – the highest-level annual forum between China and Singapore – was co-chaired by Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng. It was held virtually for the second year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The raft of memoranda of understanding (MOUs) and agreements signed ranged from strengthening cooperation in finance, exchange of trade and customs information, competition law, urban governance and planning, nature conservation to maritime safety.

The substantial number of deals – up from 10 signed last year – is the “highest number” achieved at the annual apex bilateral forum in recent years, said Mr Heng at a virtual press conference with local media.

This reflected a “strong foundation of (Singapore and China’s) collaboration” over the years, as well as the pursuit of a “forward-looking agenda” in a post-pandemic world, he added.

“Post-COVID-19, we will need to have an economy that is more resilient. We will need to have an economy that is much more digitalised, much more reliant on technology and innovation.

“So you'll find that the MOUs that have been signed have this very forward-looking elements. It builds on what we have been doing in our own industry transformation efforts and what China is doing with its new 14th five-year plan,” said Mr Heng.

SUSTAINABILITY AMONG EMERGING AREAS OF COOPERATION

Both countries have continued to evolve the bilateral cooperation agenda to “keep up with the times”, such as by including public health as a new pillar of partnership at last year’s JCBC meeting.

This year, the attention fell on three emerging areas of cooperation with the aim “to come out stronger from the challenges” facing both countries, Mr Heng said.

One of which is sustainability, given how addressing the threat of climate change is a “global priority”.

Discussions on green development also reflect an “emphasis on high-quality development”, he added, citing the example of the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City project.

“We have been building a city that is resource efficient (and) sustainable. We are now piloting new solutions in Tianjin Eco-City that can be useful to other cities in China and around the world.”

Mr Heng also noted that Singapore and China should jointly harness opportunities in new growth sectors, such as carbon trading and green finance.