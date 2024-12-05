Singapore's civil service ranked world's best in Oxford University study

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s civil service has been declared the best in the world, according to a new Oxford University study that ranked the public administrations of 120 countries.

The Blavatnik Index of Public Administration, released by the Blavatnik School of Government - Oxford University's school of public policy - compares the performance of civil services and public administrations worldwide.

“Singapore emerges at the top of the rankings, excelling in areas such as border services, tax administration, and innovation strategies and practices,” said the university in a release on Tuesday (Dec 3).

The Blavatnik Index builds upon the school’s previous International Civil Service Effectiveness (InCiSE) Index.

Its measurement framework is structured around four domains that represent broad areas of public administration activity: Strategy and leadership, public policy, national delivery, and people and processes.

Head of Civil Service Leo Yip said he was humbled that Singapore’s public administration was rated well in the inaugural index.

"We in the Singapore civil service have learned so much from the best practice of counterparts and public services around the world," he said.

"The Index is an important effort to help us learn from one another and improve our own effectiveness, in order to serve our peoples better", he added.