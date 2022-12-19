Singapore clinics expect rise in demand for COVID-19 PCR tests after China eases measures

Since mid-November, those going to China are required to take one PCR test within 48 hours before travelling, instead of the two tests that were previously required.

China also loosened COVID-19 curbs nationwide earlier this month, lifting restrictions on entry to public spaces and allowing those infected to isolate at home instead of being taken to a hospital.

PREPARING FOR POTENTIAL SURGE

Unihealth is gearing up for a further rise in demand for PCR tests next month, as Chinese nationals prepare to return home for Chinese New Year, which falls on Jan 22.

Raffles Medical similarly expects a surge in demand. Currently, it conducts about 150 to 200 swabs each day across its 40 clinics.

"We are preparing ourselves to meet a surge of at least 30, 50 per cent over time, especially when China eases off quarantine requirements … we will see more people travelling. We are really preparing ourselves for that potential surge,” said Raffles Medical’s medical director Chng Shih Kiat.

The group is prepared to provide a service that runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week for those who need PCR testing, he added. He said that supply is not an issue and Raffles Medical has the capacity to meet a 100 or 200 per cent surge.