Singapore College of Islamic Studies advisory panel holds first meeting

With the rapid advancement of technology, evolving social norms and global interconnectedness creating increasingly complex problems, fresh approaches to religious guidance and education are required, said Assoc Prof Faisha.

Therefore, graduates from SCIS need to become religious scholars and professionals who are deeply anchored in Singapore's multiracial and multireligious context, as well as thought leaders who can effectively articulate and guide the practice of Islam in modern, plural societies, he added.

“Looking ahead, our success will be measured not just by the institution we build, but by the impact our graduates will have on society - as religious scholars who understand both their faith and their context, as thought leaders who can guide our community through challenging times, and as bridge builders who can foster understanding across communities.”

PRODUCING SCHOLARS AND LEADERS

Mufti of Singapore, Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, said that at the undergraduate level, many religious teachers and scholars who study abroad have gaps in knowledge, skills and competencies.

There are knowledge gaps in understanding Singapore’s “unique context”, not only because of its cultural and religious diversity, but also the broader way of life, he added.

As for skills and competencies, Dr Nazirudin said shortcomings are mostly work, language and technology related.

“We've always been supportive of our students to study in renowned Islamic institutions – Al Azhar, Jordan, Morocco and many others. But we also acknowledge that there is an equally significant degree of uniqueness in our conditions and experience that needs serious attention," he said.

He added: "If this uniqueness is not carefully addressed in the way Islam and its cultures are studied and taught, or it's not given enough attention in terms of how to deal with the unique challenges that this brings, eventually it will grow to become a big challenge in matters of religious leadership for a community that is almost impossible to overcome."