Singapore community in Hong Kong raises over S$300,000 for Wang Fuk Court fire victims

SINGAPORE: Members of the Singapore community in Hong Kong have raised HK$1,830,482 (S$304,000) for victims of a deadly blaze that erupted at an apartment complex in Tai Po in November.

The funds were raised through a donation drive organised by the Singapore International School (Hong Kong), Singapore Chamber of Commerce (Hong Kong), Singapore Association Hong Kong, Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong, Friends of Hong Kong in Singapore, as well as Friends of Singapore in Hong Kong.

The money will be contributed to the Hong Kong government’s support fund for the victims, said the Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong, Singapore International School (Hong Kong), Singapore Chamber of Commerce (Hong Kong), and Singapore Association Hong Kong on Wednesday.

“In addition to this, several Hong Kong-based Singapore companies and individuals have also separately made donations and contributions in the immediate aftermath of the disaster,” they added in a joint press release.

The fire at Wang Fuk Court swept through seven of the complex's eight buildings, killing at least 160 people and causing thousands to lose their homes. It was the city’s deadliest blaze since 1948 and burned for more than 40 hours.

“The Singapore community in Hong Kong is deeply saddened by the tragic fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po on Nov 26 that has claimed many lives and also upended the lives of many families,” the press release stated.

"No words can describe the pain of these affected families."

“We applaud the courageous rescue effort by the firefighters and all other frontliners and volunteers who worked tirelessly to help those affected,” it added.