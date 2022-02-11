Singapore firms press on with transformation in 2021, with more improving productivity

SINGAPORE: Singapore firms have pressed on with transformation efforts in 2021 despite COVID-19 challenges, with about 22,000 companies taking on projects to improve their productivity and build new capabilities.

This figure is about 48 per cent more than the 14,800 firms in 2020, according to Enterprise Singapore’s (ESG) latest annual review released on Friday (Feb 11).

More than half of these firms came from the food services, retail, wholesale trade and manufacturing sectors, ESG’s chief executive Png Cheong Boon said at a press conference.

Many of the productivity and capability upgrading projects focused on automation, process and workflow redesign, as well as digitalisation, he added.

ESG also stepped up efforts to help small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) go digital. For example, the Start Digital initiative was enhanced with new solutions in digital collaboration, digital marketing and digital transactions last year.

The initiative, first launched in January 2019 by ESG and IMDA, allows SMEs to sign up for digital solutions that run for at least 18 months and receive at least six months of fee waivers.

More than 30,000 firms have benefitted from the initiative to date, Mr Png said.

ESG’s report also showed that about 600 businesses embarked on innovation projects in 2021, the same as the previous year.

Such efforts to develop new products and solutions have helped local firms to gain a competitive advantage, said Mr Png, citing medical technology firm Endofotonics as an example.

The home-grown firm has developed “the world’s first molecular AI diagnostic platform” that is able to improve early-stage stomach cancer detection, he added. This technology has been approved for use in Singapore hospitals.