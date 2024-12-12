Singapore to hold more mega events in 2025, building on its position as a choice destination
The city-state hosted a packed year of major events, including sold-out shows by big names such as Taylor Swift and Coldplay.
SINGAPORE: Singapore will continue to stage mega events next year, as the country looks to boost its position as a destination for high-profile events and unlock this economic growth driver.
The city-state saw a packed calendar of events, including top-tier concerts by big-name artists such as Coldplay, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and Jay Chou.
More than 300,000 tickets were sold for Swift's six sold-out shows in March, attracting attendees from around the world. Singapore was the only stop in Southeast Asia for her Eras Tour.
Other top acts also put up large-scale concerts in Singapore. Sheeran, for instance, staged his biggest show in Asia with over 60,000 concertgoers in February.
Tourism receipts for the first six months of this year stood at S$14.9 billion (US$11.09 billion), up 19 per cent from the same period last year, according to data from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).
DRIVING SINGAPORE’S TOURISM BOOM
In the first 10 months of this year, Singapore welcomed 13.9 million international visitors, with a 23 per cent on-year increase.
The surge in tourism activity is partly due to the government’s strategy to create events that appeal to diverse interests and audiences, with plans to hold more in the year to come.
Ms Ashlynn Loo, director of attractions, entertainment and tourism concept development at STB, said: “Our strategy moving forward is to continue to build a robust calendar of leisure events that will continue to appeal to our travellers and make Singapore the top-of-mind destination for global visitors.”
Beyond the economic impact, these mega acts “bring a global brand value” to Singapore, she told CNA.
“We also see a lot of spillover impact onto other adjacent industries such as hotels, retail, as well as dining.”
Ms Loo added that Singapore’s regional connectivity and security make it an appealing destination for large shows and events, including the annual Formula 1 night race that brings local and global acts together.
“F1 in Singapore is on another level. The way that the event is activated in the country itself, and also the global approach that Singapore has to the event is really second to none,” said Ms Elena Papayorgioglu, vice president of communications for Asia Pacific at DP World.
“You see Formula 1 in every part of the city during the race. So all the businesses - small, medium-sized or even larger enterprises - embrace the fact that it's the Formula 1 week. You don't find it in other parts of the world.”
She also highlighted Singapore’s 60th birthday next year, which is set to be marked by a slew of events.
OFFERING A UNIQUELY SINGAPORE EXPERIENCE
The Singapore Sports Hub, which hosted many of this year's performances, saw a 50 per cent jump in attendees compared to the previous year.
Mr Keith Magnus, chairman of Kallang Alive Sport Management which manages the hub, said: “It’s been really exciting seeing this latent part of the economy suddenly roar to life.”
The Kallang Alive precinct around the venue also offered concert audiences more ways to enjoy the festivities.
“We ultimately want the hub to be alive … and so it's not just about coming to experience an event that's here. It's about coming to enjoy the waterfront, the unique Kallang Basin,” said Mr Magnus.
“If we are going to be the sports and entertainment hub for the nation and potentially serve the region as well, we want to ensure that we have a number of offerings that are unique.”
While international sporting events such as the Singapore Rugby Sevens tournament were held at the Singapore Sports Hub, local community events like the National School Games also had their time in the arena.
It was also a space for communities to come together, such as when the venue hosted a papal mass graced by Pope Francis in September.
The Kallang Alive Master Plan will add a new 18,000-capacity indoor arena to its stable of venue options.
“We want to turn what is viewed as infrastructure into memories in the hearts and minds of all who visit our precinct,” said Mr Magnus.
“We hope to ignite and refresh our sports and entertainment industry in Singapore, bringing new career options, creating jobs and also increasing, hopefully, visitorship into our nation.”