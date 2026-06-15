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Singapore expresses condolences after Philippines earthquake, stands ready to provide assistance
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Singapore

Singapore expresses condolences after Philippines earthquake, stands ready to provide assistance

Singapore expresses condolences after Philippines earthquake, stands ready to provide assistance

Passengers on a pickup truck look at a damaged building a day after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in General Santos, southern Philippines, on Jun 9, 2026. (File photo: Reuters/Noel Celis)

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Chelsea Ong
Chelsea Ong
15 Jun 2026 02:39PM
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SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has written to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to express his condolences after an earthquake killed dozens and left a trail of destruction, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Monday (Jun 15).

Mr Wong also said that Singapore stands ready to assist the Philippines as required. 

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit the Philippines on Jun 8 and killed at least 61 people.

Major aftershocks in the following days have also left dozens missing. 

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There are currently no reports of Singaporeans injured in the earthquake, but MFA said it is closely monitoring the situation.

The ministry has also reached out to e-registered Singaporeans in the affected area to render any necessary consular assistance.

“In view of possible aftershocks, Singaporeans in the affected area are advised to remain vigilant, take all necessary precautions for their personal safety and heed the instructions of the local authorities,” MFA said.

Those who are in or travelling to the Philippines are strongly encouraged to e-register with MFA and to purchase comprehensive travel insurance.

Singaporeans in the Philippines who require consular assistance can contact the Singapore Embassy in Manila or call the MFA Duty Office’s 24-hour hotline at either 6379 8800 or 6379 8855.

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Source: CNA/co(ac)

Related Topics

Philippines earthquake Lawrence Wong Ministry of Foreign Affairs
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