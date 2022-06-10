Singapore to contribute humanitarian assistance package to Ukraine: MFA

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Government will contribute a humanitarian assistance package to Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Friday (Jun 10).

The contribution is in response to a request from Ukraine, said MFA in a press statement.

The package comprises nine ambulances, two fire engines, as well as an assortment of firefighting protective gear, rescue equipment, mine detectors and medical supplies.

"This assistance package was put together by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Defence to support international efforts, given the growing humanitarian crisis and needs in Ukraine," said MFA.