Singapore to contribute S$7.9 million worth of medical supplies to ASEAN reserve: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Singapore will contribute S$7.9 million worth of medical supplies to an ASEAN stockpile, announced Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the 38th Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit on Tuesday (Oct 26).

In his comments at the summit, which was held via video conference, Mr Lee stressed the need for ASEAN nations to work together to “emerge stronger and more resilient” from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Singapore fully supports ASEAN’s collective effort to prepare for future public health emergencies. We will contribute S$7.9 million worth of medical supplies to the ASEAN Regional Reserve of Medical Supplies,” he announced.

Given these “difficult times”, Mr Lee also noted the need to work even harder on economic integration, and ratify the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

“The RCEP will boost confidence in regional trade and investment and contribute significantly towards the region’s post-pandemic economic recovery,” he said.

"I look forward to the swift ratification of the RCEP by all ASEAN Member States and partners, for the agreement to enter into force by January 2022 as planned.”

ASEAN countries must also progressively re-open its economies and resume safe travel as they bring COVID-19 under control, Mr Lee noted. This, he said, is an important aspect of living with COVID-19.

“Singapore has launched vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs) to facilitate the quarantine-free entry of fully vaccinated visitors. We welcome the adoption of the ASEAN Travel Corridor Arrangement Framework, and the development of interoperable digital solutions to enable travel to resume safely,” explained Mr Lee.

“We encourage the development of digital health certificates for proof of testing and vaccination, and further progress on the mutual recognition of such certificates, which will greatly facilitate travel.”

IMPROVING ACCESS TO VACCINES

With the COVID-19 pandemic remaining a key challenge after two years, ASEAN nations must work together to improve access to vaccines, added Mr Lee.

“Vaccines are critical in breaking the chain of viral transmission, and more importantly, to prevent serious illnesses and deaths,” he said.

“As co-chair of the Friends of the COVID19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) Facility, Singapore is strongly committed to vaccine multilateralism and fair and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all countries.”

Mr Lee pointed out that Singapore has donated its vaccine allocation through the COVAX Facility to other countries, and welcomes ASEAN’s decision to use the COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund to purchase vaccines.

“Singapore will contribute our allocation to other ASEAN Member States and the ASEAN Secretariat. Singapore stands ready to work with ASEAN Member States to ensure the swift and equitable distribution of vaccines within the region,” said Mr Lee.

“For instance, we are ramping up our cold chain logistics services and expanding our vaccine manufacturing capabilities, with three new vaccine production facilities in the pipeline.”