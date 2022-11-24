Singapore to contribute US$100,000 to support humanitarian efforts for Indonesia quake: MFA

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Government will contribute US$100,000 to the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) in support of the disaster relief and humanitarian efforts in West Java, Indonesia, following the earthquake on Nov 21.

The contribution will supplement the SRC's pledge of US$50,000 to support the immediate needs of those affected by the earthquake, including food, medical relief, and emergency shelter, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press statement on Thursday (Nov 24).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) also said that it has been monitoring the situation in Indonesia closely, including through the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management.

"SCDF is ready to provide urban search and rescue and/or humanitarian relief assistance if requested."

Reuters reported on Thursday the earthquake, whose epicentre was in the town of Cianjur, about 75km south of the capital of Jakarta, killed at least 272 people, with thousands left sheltering in tents.