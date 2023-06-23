Singapore's core inflation eases to 4.7% in May

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s core inflation eased to 4.7 per cent year-on-year in May, official data showed on Friday (Jun 23).

Core inflation had risen to 5.5 per cent in February and January this year, a 14-year high, before falling to 5 per cent in March and April.

The decline in core inflation was mainly driven by falling inflation for services and food, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

Core inflation excludes accommodation and private transport costs. May's figure of 4.7 per cent matched a Reuters poll of economists.

Overall inflation fell to 5.1 per cent on a year-on-year basis in May, down from 5.7 per cent in the previous month. This largely reflected a fall in private transport inflation, in addition to lower core inflation.

DECLINE IN MOST SECTORS

Private transport inflation fell to 7.2 per cent in May from 10.4 per cent as car prices rose at a slower pace and the cost of petrol saw a sharper fall.

Food inflation eased to 6.8 per cent in May from 7.1 per cent in the previous month.

Services inflation fell from 4.3 per cent in April to 3.9 per cent in May, due to smaller increases in holiday expenses and point-to-point transport service costs.

Accommodation inflation also experienced - from 4.9 per cent to 4.7 per cent - as housing rents rose at a slower pace.

Similarly, inflation for retail and other goods moderated to 2.8 per cent from April's 2.9 per cent as the pricing of clothing, footwear and household durables recorded smaller increases.

Meanwhile, electricity and gas inflation rose to 3.3 per cent from 2.7 per cent due to a larger increase in electricity costs.