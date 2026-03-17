Singapore Courts warn of scam involving fake court orders

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Courts (SG Courts) on Tuesday (Mar 17) warned the public of a scam involving fake court orders and fund transfers.

SG Courts said it had been alerted to a scam involving court orders that instructed victims to transfer money to a bank account to avoid legal action.

It advised members of the public that SG Courts documents, such as a court order, do not include unsolicited payment instructions such as requests to transfer funds to bank accounts via messaging apps or email.

The documents will also not have mismatched branding, such as the use of logos from other agencies on an alleged court document. It would also not contain urgent threats that demand immediate payment to avoid arrest.