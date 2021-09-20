Singapore reports 1,009 new local COVID-19 cases; large clusters at 2 more nursing homes

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 1,009 new local COVID-19 infections as of noon on Sunday (Sep 19), comprising 919 community cases and 90 dormitory residents.

This is the second consecutive day that new local cases have topped 1,000. There were 1,004 locally transmitted infections on Saturday.

Sunday's new local cases included 321 seniors above the age of 60, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also three imported cases, taking Singapore's daily tally to 1,012.

LARGE CLUSTERS

Four more large clusters were included on MOH's list on Sunday - Toa Payoh Lorong 8 Market and Food Centre, Woodlands Care Home, Windsor Convalescent Home and My Little Campus (Yishun).

The cluster at Toa Payoh Lorong 8 Market and Food Centre has a total of 41 cases, comprising 24 staff members and 17 household contacts. All workers at the market and food centre will be tested for COVID-19, MOH said.

The cluster at Woodlands Care Home has 12 cases, including 11 residents and one staff member.

The Windsor Convalescent Home cluster has a total of 10 cases, comprising nine residents and one staff member.

At preschool My Little Campus (Yishun), there are a total of 11 cases in the cluster - nine students and two staff members.

These are among 16 large clusters MOH is monitoring.