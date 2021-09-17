Singapore's daily COVID-19 cases likely to hit 1,000 soon: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: Singapore should be prepared to see its daily COVID-19 cases cross the 1,000 mark soon, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Friday (Sep 17).

“This is day 26 of the current wave. Daily cases, as we have expected, have been doubling about every week from 100 to 200, to 400, from 400 to 800, and it is now in its fourth doubling cycle," he told reporters.

“I think let’s be prepared to likely cross the 1,000 mark soon. It is not unexpected, it’s a typical behaviour of a transmission wave that typically peaks between four and up to eight weeks, or 30, 40 sometimes 50 days.”

This wave of COVID-19 infection is “different” from what other countries have experienced, said Mr Ong, noting Singapore's high vaccination rate.

“Others have unfortunately encountered such waves very early in the pandemic, incurring many casualties. For us, we are going through this only after we have fully vaccinated about 80 per cent of our population," he said.

Stressing that it is “critical” for Singapore to monitor the number of people who fall severely ill or die from the disease, Mr Ong added that the Government will also look at whether the hospitals will be overwhelmed.

The average number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore increased from 146 cases per day two weeks ago to 682 cases per day in the past week, said the Health Ministry in a separate press release.

However, the number of serious cases remains low for now, it added.

As of Sep 16, there were 77 cases that needed oxygen support. Twelve were in critical condition in the intensive care unit, representing 0.1 per cent of total infections over the last 28 days, said MOH.

“This has largely been brought about by the vaccination programme, which has covered 82 per cent of our residents to date. The occurrences of severe illnesses are not even, concentrating mostly on older and unvaccinated infected individuals,” MOH stated.

“Nevertheless, we are still early in this new wave of transmission and must continue to stay vigilant.”

ART VENDING MACHINES

The Health Ministry also announced that 100 vending machines dispensing antigen rapid test (ART) kits will be rolled out islandwide from Sep 18.

People who received a health risk warning (HRW) or health risk alert (HRA) may collect the self-test ART kits from the vending machines to conduct the required swabs.

A health risk warning is issued to people who were identified as a close contact of a COVID-19 case. They are required by law to get a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) at selected clinics and self isolate until they receive a negative result.

They must also perform ART tests on their own - on the third, fifth and seventh day from the date of last exposure to the COVID-19 case they were close contacts with. Another PCR test is required on or after the eighth day.

If all these are complied with, their health risk warning period will end on the 10th day of exposure. All swab costs will be borne by the Government, said the Health Ministry.

From Sep 18, individuals can scan their IDs to collect a pack of three ART self-test kits at a vending machine and use them for self-testing to fulfil the requirements after receiving a health risk warning, MOH said.

“We urge all on HRA to exercise social responsibility and limit their interactions with other persons during that period,” said MOH in the press release.