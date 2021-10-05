Singapore reports record 3,486 new COVID-19 cases; 9 more deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported a record 3,486 new COVID-19 cases and 9 more deaths as of noon on Tuesday (Oct 5).
The latest fatalities involved six men and three women, aged between 64 and 90.
This takes Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus to 130.
Of the new cases, 3.480 are locally transmitted infections, comprising 2,767 cases in the community and 713 dormitory residents.
The previous record high of new cases was 2,909 on Oct 1.
Six are imported cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update released to the media at about 10.57pm.
As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 10,9804 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
VISITS TO RESIDENTIAL CARE HOMES SUSPENDED FURTHER
Visits to residential care homes will be suspended for another two weeks until Oct 24, the Health Ministry announced earlier on Tuesday.
This is after several new COVID-19 clusters were detected in aged care facilities in the past two weeks.
"The extension will also provide more time for our seniors in the homes to get vaccinated or receive their booster shots," said MOH.
The residential care homes will continue to offer caregivers and family members the option of telephone or video calls as an alternative to physical visits.
