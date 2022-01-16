956 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 692 Omicron infections confirmed

Saturday’s case count is up from the 945 infections reported on Friday.

The weekly infection growth rate also went up to 1.47 compared to Friday’s figure of 1.38. A figure above 1 means that the number of new weekly cases is rising.

A total of 692 new Omicron infections were confirmed on Saturday, comprising 541 local cases and 151 imported cases. This is presented as a separate set of data from the daily COVID-19 cases.

As of Saturday, Singapore has recorded 290,986 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.