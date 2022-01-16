Logo
956 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 692 Omicron infections confirmed
People wearing protective face masks crossing a road in Singapore's central business district on Jan 14, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Calvin Oh)

16 Jan 2022 01:16AM (Updated: 16 Jan 2022 01:16AM)
SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 956 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Jan 15), comprising 552 local infections and 404 imported ones.

There were three fatalities, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. This takes the country's death toll from coronavirus complications to 843.

Saturday’s case count is up from the 945 infections reported on Friday.

The weekly infection growth rate also went up to 1.47 compared to Friday’s figure of 1.38. A figure above 1 means that the number of new weekly cases is rising.

A total of 692 new Omicron infections were confirmed on Saturday, comprising 541 local cases and 151 imported cases. This is presented as a separate set of data from the daily COVID-19 cases.

As of Saturday, Singapore has recorded 290,986 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS

There are 181 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with nine requiring oxygen supplementation. Twelve patients are in the intensive care unit.

As of Friday, 91 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.

The figure includes children aged five to 11 after vaccination for this age group started on Dec 27.

About 51 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.

Source: CNA/ga

