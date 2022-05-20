Singapore's COVID-19 cases in April are all of the Omicron variant

SINGAPORE: All COVID-19 cases sequenced in Singapore in April were found to have been infected with the Omicron variant, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update on Thursday (May 19).

Of the local infections, 99 per cent were of the BA.2 variant and its lineages, which include BA.2.12.1. The remaining 1 per cent was infected with the BA.1 strain and its lineages.

Among the imported cases, 98 per cent were of the BA.2 strain and its lineages which include BA.2.12.1.

One per cent was of BA.1 and its lineages and the other 1 per cent involved recombinant lineages which include the XJ and XE variant.

A total of 101,480 local and imported infections were reported in April. They include two imported cases of the BA.4 variant, said MOH on Thursday.

The Health Ministry had on Sunday reported Singapore's first two community cases of BA.4, along with a local BA.5 infection. Both these Omicron subvariants were first reported by South Africa in early 2022 and have since become the dominant variants there.