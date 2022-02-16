Safe distancing, visitors at home: 5 things to know about Singapore's updated COVID-19 measures

SINGAPORE: Singapore has adjusted its COVID-19 measures as the country continues its transition to living with the coronavirus.

“We will simplify our safe management measures so that they are easier for businesses and people, individuals to understand and comply with," said co-chair of the multi-ministry task force Gan Kim Yong on Wednesday (Feb 16).

"This will also encourage a greater sense of personal responsibility, which will play an increasingly important part in our journey towards COVID resilience."

While Singapore is in the midst of an Omicron wave, its high vaccination and booster jab rates, along with safe management measures, have kept the number of severe cases low, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Singapore can further ease measures when the number of cases starts to come down, Mr Gan added.

But for now, here's what you need to know about the key changes to safe management measures.

1. Safe distancing will no longer be a requirement if masks are worn

From Feb 25, safe distancing is encouraged but will not be required between individuals or groups of people while wearing masks.

It will still be mandatory in settings where masks are not worn, such as when dining in at F&B outlets. The required distance will be fixed at 1m for all settings.

With the new rules, practices that “actually do not make a material difference” to the pandemic are no longer forbidden, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

“For example, so long as people are wearing masks, there is no need to cross out alternate seats in park benches, or the urinals in a men’s toilet. Or when people wear their masks and they stand together and take a photo, they don’t have to be a metre apart,” he added.

“I think all these little things don’t matter, really don’t matter anymore, we can do away with them. Our people know that we are in a crisis and we can start to remove these little daily reminders that are not really material anymore.”

2. Group size for social gatherings remains at five, but households can have five visitors at any one time

The group size for social gatherings remains capped at five people.

But from Feb 25, the maximum number of unique visitors per household will be adjusted from five people per day to five people at any one time.

When the Omicron wave is over, Singapore can consider “bolder moves” like adjusting the permitted group size to eight, 10 or even more people, said Mr Gan.

From Feb 25, unvaccinated children aged 12 and below do not need to be from the same household to be included in a group entering a place or taking part in activities with vaccination-differentiated measures.