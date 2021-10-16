9 more deaths as Singapore reports 3,348 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 3,348 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Oct 16) with nine more people dying from complications due to the virus.

The fatalities are four men and five women, aged between 60 and 89. Five were unvaccinated against COVID-19, two were partially vaccinated and 2 were vaccinated.

Eight of them had various underlying medical conditions, while an unvaccinated case had no known medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these conditions were.

This brings Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus to 224.

The 3,348 new cases reported on Saturday were a decrease from the 3,445 reported on Friday.

Among the new cases, 3,344 are locally transmitted, comprising 2,688 infections in the community and 656 in migrant worker dormitories.

Four are imported cases, MOH said in its daily update released to media at about 11.40pm.

As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 145,120 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.