9 more deaths as Singapore reports 3,058 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 3,058 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Oct 17) with nine more people dying from complications due to the virus.
The fatalities, who were all Singaporean, are six men and three women, aged between 57 and 100. Seven were unvaccinated against COVID-19 and two were vaccinated.
Eight of them had various underlying medical conditions, while one who was unvaccinated had no known medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these conditions were.
This brings Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus to 233.
The 3,058 new cases reported on Sunday were a decrease from the 3,348 reported on Saturday.
Among the new cases, 3,055 are locally transmitted, comprising 2,454 infections in the community and 601 in migrant worker dormitories.
Three are imported cases, MOH said in its daily update released to media at about 11pm.
As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 148,178 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND HOME RECOVERY
Among all COVID-19 community cases that have been onboarded or admitted, 15,918 patients, or 74.8 per cent, are undergoing home recovery.
Another 2,986 are in community care facilities and 734 in COVID-19 treatment facilities.
The remaining 1,651 patients are currently warded in hospital, mostly for observation, said MOH. Of these, 327 patients need oxygen supplementation and 66 are in intensive care.
Over the last 28 days, out of 70,192 infected individuals, 1.1 per cent needed oxygen supplementation and 0.1 per cent were in intensive care. On Saturday, there were 62 in intensive care.
Among those who needed oxygen supplementation or intensive care, 48.5 per cent were fully vaccinated and 51.5 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
ACTIVE CLUSTERS
MOH said it was currently "closely monitoring" five active clusters.
A cluster at Apex Harmony Lodge has a total of 12 cases, with two added on Sunday. These comprise four staff and eight residents.
There are a total of 63 cases in the existing cluster at ECON Medicare Centre and Nursing Home in Buangkok, with four reported on Sunday. Three of the cases are staff members, while the remaining 60 are residents.
A total of 109 cases have been detected in a cluster at MWS Christalite Methodist Home, with two added on Sunday. The cluster is made up of 15 staff members and 94 residents.
A cluster at Learning Vision at Changi Airport has 17 infections, with one added on Sunday. The cluster includes two staff, 13 students and two household members of cases.
A cluster of 14 cases is also being monitored closely at MY World Preschool at Hougang Dewcourt, with one new case added on Sunday. Among the cases, three are staff, nine are students and two are household contacts of cases.
