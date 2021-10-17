9 more deaths as Singapore reports 3,058 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 3,058 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Oct 17) with nine more people dying from complications due to the virus.

The fatalities, who were all Singaporean, are six men and three women, aged between 57 and 100. Seven were unvaccinated against COVID-19 and two were vaccinated.

Eight of them had various underlying medical conditions, while one who was unvaccinated had no known medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these conditions were.

This brings Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus to 233.

The 3,058 new cases reported on Sunday were a decrease from the 3,348 reported on Saturday.

Among the new cases, 3,055 are locally transmitted, comprising 2,454 infections in the community and 601 in migrant worker dormitories.

Three are imported cases, MOH said in its daily update released to media at about 11pm.

As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 148,178 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.