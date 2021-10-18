Singapore reports 2,553 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 2,553 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Oct 18) with six more people dying from complications due to the virus.

The fatalities are four men and two women, aged between 78 and 93. Four were unvaccinated against COVID-19, one was partially vaccinated and one was fully vaccinated.

All of them had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these conditions were.

This brings Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus to 239.

The 2,553 new cases reported on Monday are a decrease from the 3,058 reported on Sunday, and marks the third consecutive day of decline.

Monday's caseload is also the lowest since Oct 11, when there were 2,263 cases.

Among the new cases, 2,552 are locally transmitted, comprising 2,008 infections in the community and 544 in migrant worker dormitories.

There is one imported case, MOH said in its daily update released to media at about 11pm.

As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 150,731 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.