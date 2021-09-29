8 more COVID-19 deaths as Singapore reports 2,268 new cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported a record 2,268 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Sep 29) and eight more fatalities from complications due to the disease.

The five men and three women, all Singaporean, were aged between 72 and 90.

Six of them were unvaccinated. One was partially vaccinated and one was fully vaccinated. All of them had various underlying medical conditions, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There have been 38 deaths in September alone, a new monthly record. Singapore's death toll now stands at 93.

Of the new cases reported on Wednesday, 2,258 are locally transmitted infections comprising 1,810 cases in the community and 448 in migrant worker dormitories.

There were also 10 imported cases, said MOH in a daily update released to the media at about 10.55pm.

As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 94,043 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

34 IN CRITICAL CONDITION

There were 1,335 patients warded in hospital, most of them are well and under observation, said MOH.

Of these, 197 cases of serious illness required oxygen supplementation, and 34 were in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Among those who fell very ill were 192 seniors above the age of 60.

Over the last 28 days, 98.1 per cent of local cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.

In that period, 419 cases required oxygen supplementation and 52 had been in the ICU.

Of these, 50.3 per cent were fully vaccinated and 49.7 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, said MOH.