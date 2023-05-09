Singapore's COVID-19 wave past its peak, cases fall to 3,000 per day: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: The current COVID-19 wave peaked two weeks ago and cases have fallen to around 3,000 a day, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Tuesday (May 9).

This is down from an estimated 4,000 infections a day last month.

Giving an update in parliament, Mr Ong said more than 300 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalised and the number should fall in the coming weeks.

Although this is a fraction of the figure at the peak of the pandemic crisis, Mr Ong said it still added a “significant workload” to hospitals.

The key strains circulating are XBB.1.9, XBB.1.16 and XBB.2.3, with each accounting for about a quarter of all infections, he said.

While the World Health Organization (WHO) re-designated XBB.1.16 - also known as Arcturus - to a “variant of interest” in April, Mr Ong noted that there is no evidence, internationally or locally, that any of the variants has a clear growth advantage over the others or can lead to more cases of severe illnesses.

He added that the Ministry of Health (MOH) will continue to closely monitor the characteristics of the variants.