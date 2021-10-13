9 more deaths from COVID-19 as Singapore reports 3,190 new cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 3,190 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (Oct 13) as nine more people died from complications due to the virus.

The fatalities are 6 men and 3 women, aged between 52 and 98. Among them, six were unvaccinated against COVID-19, two were partially vaccinated and one was fully vaccinated.

Eight of them had various underlying medical conditions while one unvaccinated case had no known medical conditions. The 52-year-old case was partially vaccinated against COVID-19 and multiple underlying medical conditions.

This takes Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus to 192.

A total of 3,190 new infections were reported on Wednesday, an increase from the 2,976 cases on Tuesday.

Among the new cases, 3,184 infections are locally transmitted, comprising 2,686 in the community and 498 in migrant worker dormitories.

Six are imported cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update released to media at about 11pm.

As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 135,395 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.