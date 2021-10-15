Eight more COVID-19 deaths, 3,445 new cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 3,445 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Oct 15), with eight more fatalities from complications due to the virus.

The fatalities are seven men and one woman, aged between 61 and 89 years. Five of them were unvaccinated, while three were vaccinated.

Seven of the fatalities had various underlying medical conditions, while one unvaccinated case had no known medical conditions.

This brings Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus to 215.

Friday's case count is an increase from the 2,932 infections reported on Thursday.

Among the new cases, 3,443 are locally transmitted, comprising 2,823 infections in the community and 620 in migrant worker dormitories.

Two are imported cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update released to media at about 11pm.

As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 141,772 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.